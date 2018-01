Delta bested Patrick Henry 52-49 in overtime at home Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball.

Bowen Green paced the Panthers with 18 points, Seth Burres chipped in with 12, and Brady Wymer 10.

Delta (4-9, 1-1 NWOAL) then fell 53-36 on the road at Edgerton Saturday. The Panthers will host Liberty Center this Friday.