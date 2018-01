Fayette was defeated at North Central Thursday, 39-38, in a Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball game.

Trey Keefer scored 15 points, Travis Wagner chipped in with 12, and Tanner Lemley nine. For North Central, Keean Livensparger led the way with 13 points.

The Eagles then picked up a 37-20 win at Holgate Saturday.

Fayette (8-6, 4-4 BBC) is at home tonight when they welcome Swanton.