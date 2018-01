Pettisville girls basketball was victorious at Edon 35-28 in Buckeye Border Conference action Friday.

The Blackbirds were victorious despite losing the rebounding battle 38-29.

Leading all scorers was Pettisville’s Morgan Leppelmeier with 19 points. Elizabeth Beck had 10 points for the Blackbirds.

Claire Radabaugh scored 12 to lead Edon.

Pettisville (8-6, 7-2 BBC) is at Evergreen tonight.