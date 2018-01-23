Blue Streaks clip Indians in overtime

Archbold girls basketball escaped Wauseon with a win Thursday, edging the Indians 53-50 in overtime in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League contest.

Pacing the Blue Streaks were Kamryn Hostetler with 19 points, while Andi Peterson and Lily Krieger each added 10. Sydney Zirkle had 14 and Rylee Campbell 12 to lead the Indians.

Peterson nearly had a double-double as she finished with eight rebounds. Archbold outrebounded Wauseon 25-22.

The Streaks forced 25 Indian turnovers while committing 13 of their own.

Archbold next travels to Springfield tonight. Wauseon is at Anthony Wayne tonight.