Cold shooting Vikings fall to Liberty Center in girls hoops

Like the chill of the north wind in the north country of Fulton County, so was the shooting of the Evergreen girls basketball team Thursday night.

After taking a 16-13 halftime lead, the Vikings shot just 21 percent in the second half and succumbed to a 15-0 third quarter run to fall to Liberty Center 42-28.

Hannah Herr’s triple and score from Bailie Sutter off a turnover helped Evergreen go up 5-1 early.

However, the Tigers began a game long domination on the glass with a pair of Sydni Altman putbacks and another by Jerica Hollenbaugh to take an 8-7 lead.

Hollenbaugh’s second stickback with 3:55 left in the half gave LC an 11-9 lead but the Vikes answered back with a quick 7-0 run.

Sutter scored inside, Kelsie Komisarek got a layup off a turnover and Jamie VanLoocke’s drive turned into an and-one to give Evergreen a 16-11 lead before Kenzie Detmer scored against the press in the last 55 seconds of the half.

Sutter’s driving bank shot 12 seconds into the third gave Evergreen their biggest lead at 18-13, but that was it for the next six plus minutes as Evergreen went stone cold and Liberty made every miss a one-and-done.

And that combo created a 15-0 Tiger run.

Meghan Skeens, who had been silent to that point, hit a triple from the top of the key, Hannah Detmer knocked down a foul line jumper, Hollenbaugh got three points inside, Loganne Weaver scored on a fast break, Altman on a bank shot and finally Peyton Spieth with a three-ball to cap the four minute salvo.

Evergreen got back into the game scoring nine of the next 11 that included Savanna VanOstrand’s score off the glass and Abi Borojevich’ floater that chopped the Tiger lead to 30-27 with 5:16 left.

But the Vikings never hit another shot from the floor and the Tigers finished the game on a 12-1 blast, led by Hollenbaugh’s five points.

For the game, Hollenbaugh’s 14 led all scorers as Evergreen did not have anyone reach double figures.

The Tigers owned the glass by a margin of 38-16, including 23-7 in the second half.

Evergreen now plays at home against Pettisville tonight and travels to Swanton on Thursday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

