Vikings fall to Anthony Wayne, 52-42

WHITEHOUSE – Two teams riding winning streaks met in the Dick Albaugh Sports Complex at Anthony Wayne Tuesday night, and someone was going to continue riding the wave and someone was going to be starting a new one.

Anthony Wayne broke open a tight game in the last 2:28 to keep a six-game winning streak going, besting Evergreen 52-42.

The Vikings uncharacteristically turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter, many of those unforced, falling behind 14-8.

Max Bradfield’s hoop for the Generals starting the second quarter doubled the lead, but the Vikings came roaring back.

Bryce Hudik’s bucket on a back cut pass from Mason Loeffler, four points from Josh Dowling and back-to-back buckets inside from Nate Brighton closed the gap to 19-18 with 90 seconds left in the first half.

However, Andrew Murphy’s two free throws and Josh Boyer’s drive extended the Generals lead to 23-18 at the break.

Hudik’s three third quarter buckets kept the Vikings close at 31-26 but a pair of baskets inside from Nick Smith and one more by Max Denman gave the Generals their biggest lead at 37-26 before Brighton’s foul line jumper just before the buzzer got Evergreen back within single digits heading into the fourth.

Hudik’s triple on an inside-out game with Brighton again got Evergreen back to six starting the fourth, and after a Murphy hoop, Chandler Lumbrezer’s rebound of his own miss kept the Vikings in striking distance.

Denman’s three-ball bumped the lead back to nine with 5:46 left but Evergreen made a run as Dowling split a pair of free throws, then hit Loeffler and Hudik behind the arc where they hit from long range to get the Vikings back to a 44-40 deficit with 2:40 to go.

However, another drive by Boyer, and after a couple of Evergreen misfires, AW began a parade to the foul line where they knocked down 4 of 6 down the stretch to close the game.

After four straight wins in which Evergreen shot a combined 52 percent from the floor, the Vikings went cold at just 40 percent for the game against the Generals compared to 45 percent by AW.

The Vikings outrebounded the Generals 27-21 but were guilty of 20 turnovers to 11 for Anthony Wayne.

Hudik was high man for Evergreen with 16 points, while Murphy had 14 for AW.

Anthony Wayne moved to 8-3 on the season, while Evergreen’s four-game winning streak was broken as they fell to 5-6.

The Vikings travel to Liberty Center Friday for an NWOAL contest, before hosting a 10-1 Pettisville team on Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

