Indians decimate Maumee in boys hoops

To no one’s surprise, Wauseon took down a 3-9 Maumee team in convincing fashion, 80-35, at home in non-league boys basketball action Tuesday.

It was a game of runs for the Indians, including in the first quarter, where they went on a 21-0 run in a little over four minutes after falling behind 3-2 following a three-pointer by Ben Pacer of Maumee at the 6:18 mark.

They used a pressure defense to create scoring opportunities for Owen Newlove, Austin Rotroff, Levi Seiler, Trent Armstrong, and Brooks Gype during that stretch.

Their lead would balloon to 25-7 by the end of the quarter.

Wauseon opened the second period with two free throws from Gype and a putback by Trevor Rodriguez around a turnaround jumper from Maumee’s Garret White.

The Panthers then scored five straight. First, Collin McGann drilled a triple, then Sam LaChapelle scored inside to cut it to 29-14, with 2:59 left in the half.

However, the Indians followed with a 20-0 run that carried over to the third quarter.

After a hook shot from Rotroff and an Armstrong three, the Indians got back-to-back steal and scores from Seiler in the closing seconds, to put the score at 38-14 at the half.

Rotroff would convert consecutive baskets to start the third, Gype added a triple, and Armstrong scored but missed the chance at a three-point play. However, Newlove was there for the rebound. and he put it back up and in to up the lead to 49-14 around the three minute mark.

Maumee could not recover from the deficit. In fact, the Indians were able to play their reserves for a majority of the second half.

The lone bright spot for the Panthers was Jacob Richardson, who hit six three-pointers, five of which came after halftime, for a total of 18 points.

Rotroff scored 18 for the Indians, Gype chipped in with 14, and Armstrong 11.

Wauseon (13-0) is at Archbold Friday in a battle for supremacy in the NWOAL.

Battle with Archbold Friday

