Indians top Generals, Bobcats

The Wauseon swimming and diving team defeated Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green at a home meet Tuesday.

In the boys meet, the Indians defeated Anthony Wayne 73-25 and Bowling Green 68-25. The Wauseon girls defeated Anthony Wayne 60-41 and Bowling Green 73-29.

Individually, the Wauseon boys had first place finishes from Nicholas Dilworth (200 freestyle), Branden Arredondo (50 freestyle), Tony Schweinhagen (diving), Mac Warncke (100 butterfly), Austin Schuette (500 freestyle) and Lucas Blanchong (100 breaststroke).

Leading the Indian girls were Brooke Schuette, Sydney Darnell and McKenzie Darnell.

Brooke Schuette placed first in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle, Sydney Darnell won the 200 IM and 100 yard butterfly, and McKenzie Darnell was victorious in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle.

Wauseon’s Kennedy Nation scored a 184.05 to finish runner-up in the girls diving competition.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Scherer, Warncke, Dominique), 1:54.35.

200 freestyle- 1. Nicholas Dilworth (W), 1:55.61; 2. Austin Schuette (W), 1:55.81.

200 IM- 2. Mac Warncke (W), 2:25.39.

50 freestyle- 1. Branden Arredondo (W), 23.96.

Diving- 1. Tony Schweinhagen (W), 247.05.

100 butterfly- 1. Mac Warncke (W), 1:01.15.

100 freestyle- 2. Nicholas Dilworth (W), 53.12.

500 freestyle- 1. Austin Schuette (W), 5:07.43.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Dilworth, Warncke, Arredondo, Schuette), 1:36.48.

100 backstroke- 2. James Hutchinson (W), 1:09.97.

100 breaststroke- 1. Lucas Blanchong (W), 1:13.16; 2. Michael Cheezan (W), 1:18.49.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Dominique, Dilworth, Schuette, Arredondo), 3:35.54.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Carroll, Sarayna Russell, Roelfema, Vasvery), 2:11.98.

200 freestyle- 1. Brooke Schuette (W), 1:59.93.

200 IM- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 2:17.12; 2. Megan Carroll (W), 2:29.92.

50 freestyle- 1. McKenzie Darnell (W), 25.67.

Diving- 2. Kennedy Nation (W), 184.05.

100 butterfly- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 1:00.29.

100 freestyle- 1. McKenzie Darnell (W), 57.5.

500 freestyle- 1. Brooke Schuette (W), 5:16.86.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Carroll, McKenzie Darnell, Schuette, Sydney Darnell), 1:45.58.

100 backstroke- 1. Megan Carroll (W), 1:11.57.

100 breaststroke- 1. Maggie Roelfsema (W), 1:19.92.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Sarayna Russell, McKenzie Darnell, Schuette, Sydney Darnell), 3:54.15.

Brooke Schuette of Wauseon competes in the girls 500 yard freestyle Tuesday in a home meet. She would place first in the event, posting a time of 5:16.86. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Schuette-in-500-free.jpg Brooke Schuette of Wauseon competes in the girls 500 yard freestyle Tuesday in a home meet. She would place first in the event, posting a time of 5:16.86. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Tony Schweinhagen of Wauseon with one of his dives during the meet on Tuesday. He finished with a score of 247.05 to win the event. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Schweinhagen-somersault.jpg Tony Schweinhagen of Wauseon with one of his dives during the meet on Tuesday. He finished with a score of 247.05 to win the event. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Sydney Darnell wins the girls 200 IM. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Darnell-wins-200-IM.jpg Wauseon’s Sydney Darnell wins the girls 200 IM. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor James Hutchinson of Wauseon competes in the boys 100 yard backstroke. He placed runner-up in the event with a time of 1:09.97. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Hutchinson-does-backstroke.jpg James Hutchinson of Wauseon competes in the boys 100 yard backstroke. He placed runner-up in the event with a time of 1:09.97. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor