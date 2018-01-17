Pettisville cruises past Fayette in rivalry contest

Elizabeth Beck snapped Pettisville out of a sluggish offensive snap with back-to-back treys to start the second quarter, which helped the Blackbirds down Fayette 45-21 in a Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball tilt Monday.

With the score 6-3 after the opening quarter, Beck began the second frame with back-t0-back treys on Pettisville’s first two possessions. It prompted a timeout from Fayette.

“We started moving the basketball offensively,” Pettisville coach Jason Waldvogel said of the offense in the second period. “We told Liz Beck when she gets her feet set to knock them in and she did in the second period.”

Even when Beck was missing from long distance, Pettisville was cleaning up the glass. Brandi Schnitkey put in a miss to continue the run, which came before the third triple of the quarter by Beck. Sami Tilley added a basket for a 19-3 lead for Pettisville with three minutes left in the half.

“That was the biggest thing,” Waldvogel said of the putback off the miss, as Pettisville had 12 offensive rebounds in the game. “Both offensively and defensively we went after the basketball. We’ve been standing around watching lately and we need to go get the basketball especially the 50-50 balls.”

Fayette had trouble getting back into the game because they had trouble putting up shots. The Eagles were just 1 of 6 from the floor in the first half, but they did get to the free throw line eight times. Addisyn Bentley, Rhys Ruger and Trista Fruchey all split free throws late in the half, however, Morgan Leppelmeier countered those with a pair of three-point shots for a 27-6 score at the half.

“We did a good job of finding some of the people they like to go to,” Waldvogel said of Pettisville’s defense in the first half. “We kept the ball out of their hands. We doubled down a couple of people and they had to kick it back out. I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Bentley opened the second half with two free throws as the Eagles continued to attack the basket. Pettisville added a 7-0 run late in the third period before Mataya Rufenacht scored in the lane for Fayette.

Fruchey started a small run for Fayette with three points in a 5-0 run late in the final period, but Pettisville was able to grab the 45-21 decision.

Pettisville ended the game 18 of 47 from the floor with eight turnovers. Fayette was 5 of 19 shooting the basketball with 19 turnovers.

Beck and Leppelmeier led the Birds with nine points each. Rufenacht and Fruchey each had seven to pace the Eagles.

Pettisville then dropped a home contest versus Swanton Tuesday, 40-33. Swanton’s Haley Nelson led all scorers with 20 points, while Leppelmeier notched 13 for Pettisville (7-6, 6-2 BBC).

Fayette was back in action Tuesday as well, falling at Hicksville 68-26. They are now 2-12 on the season with a 2-7 mark in the BBC.

The Blackbirds next travel to Edon Friday in BBC play, while the Eagles host North Central.

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

