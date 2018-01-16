Wauseon wrestling runner-up at Maumee Bay Classic

OREGON – Returning to a tournament they won a season ago, this year Wauseon came up just short, finishing second to Elyria who had 213.5 points. The Indians were second with 184 points, while the host school Oregon Clay was third at 182.5 points.

In the county, Delta took eighth (98.5) and Archbold came in at 22nd (53).

Wauseon got individual titles from Hunter Yackee at 138 pounds and Sandro Ramirez at 152 pounds.

Yackee earned a decision, major decision, and a pin to get to the semifinal round. In the semifinal he edged Max Neiling of Patrick Henry 3-2, followed by a 5-3 victory over Matt Zuckerman of Elyria to place first.

Ramirez didn’t have any trouble in his first three matches, earning two pins and a tech fall. He then grabbed a 16-5 major decision against Neil Antrassian of Bedford in the semifinal, and closed it out with a 4-1 decision over Farouq Muhammed of Elyria.

The Indians also had runner-up finishes from Gavin Ritter at 113 pounds and Alex Slattman at 120 pounds.

Ritter earned two tech fall victories, a pin and a major decision to reach the championship match. However, he was defeated 11-2 by Dylan Shawver of Elyria in the title match.

Slattman earned two pins, a major decision, and a decision to reach the 120-pound final. In the championship he was defeated 9-1 by Brendon Fenton of Elyria.

Nolan Ray won by major decision, 13-2, over Mike Daly of Clay to place third (126).

Wauseon’s Xavier Torres, with an 8-2 decision against Colin Jagielski of Bedford, placed fifth at 170 pounds. Trent Davis won 5-1 over Hunter Gandee of Bedford to take fifth at 182 pounds.

The Indians added a seventh place finish from Mauricio Barajas at 145 pounds after he earned a 9-6 victory over Nate Vasquez of Fremont St. Joe.

Also at 170 pounds, JD Osborn of Delta finished runner-up. In the semifinal Osborn defeated Torres 7-5. He lost to Brady Chrisman of Medina 19-7 in the title match.

The Panthers’ other runner-up finisher was Dylan Rogers who was pinned by 21-1 Ashton Spurgeon of Mount Vernon in the 195-pound final.

Additionally, Zack Mattin placed sixth at 106 pounds.

However, their best performance came from Cole Mattin who won the title at 126 pounds.

He earned a tech fall, major decision and a pin to reach the semifinal round. Mattin pinned Bailey Suddeth of Butler in the semifinal, then defeated Mick Burnett of Elyria 4-2 to claim the title.

Archbold earned a championship from Gavin Grime at 145 pounds. He won the title by defeating Garret Anderson of Clay in overtime.

Zach Rocha finished eighth (132) for the Blue Streaks.

