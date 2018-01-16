Rusty Vikings fall to Bryan, 61-52

BRYAN – For whatever the reason, whether it was a school related function or God forbid, an in-season vacation, Brittaney Cymbolin was working with a skeleton crew of players during an extended layoff over the holidays.

The lack of practice showed up immediately in the Vikings first game back, committing nine of their 24 turnovers in the first quarter, and Bryan took full advantage, scoring a 61-52 victory Friday night.

The Golden Bears broke away from a 6-6 tie with a 58-second 7-0 burst, created entirely by three of those Viking miscues.

Kelly Miller split a pair from the line and when she missed the second, McKendry Semer scored a putback to give Bryan a 9-6 lead.

Semer struck again 35 seconds later after a steal, and after yet another steal, Sidney Lamberson hit a baseline jumper for a 13-6 advantage.

Savanna VanOstrand kept the Vikings close, hitting six straight points to counter Miller’s pair of early second quarter triples and Kelsie Komisarek hit two more hoops to get Evergreen within 25-21. However, Semer scored on a drive and Lamberson hit the glass for another stick back, giving the Bears an eight point lead at the break.

An 11-0 Bryan run in a 90-second span in the third, again keyed by a flurry of Evergreen turnovers, got them up 48-27.

Kennedy Lamberson scored twice, Allye Minor hit a triple, and Sidney Lamberson scored twice more before Hannah Herr’s three-ball stopped that run.

Minor’s 4 of 4 from the line kept the Bryan lead at 56-35 with 5:59 left before Evergreen made a late run.

Bailie Sutter scored twice off the offensive glass and then a triple, and Herr hit two more from long range late, but the Vikings could get no closer than the nine point final margin.

Bryan was guilty of just 13 turnovers compared to the 24 Evergreen accumulated.

Minor and Kennedy Lamberson had 13 points for Bryan while Sidney Lamberson had 12.

Abi Borojevich had 13 to lead Evergreen. Herr and VanOstrand each had 12.

Evergreen now plays at home against Liberty Center in an NWOAL contest this Thursday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

