Wauseon Indians, Swanton Bulldogs split bowling match


Wauseon and Swanton split a bowling match Monday at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

The Swanton boys won 2,331-2,263, while Wauseon was victorious in the girls match 2,250-1,936.

High scorers for the Bulldog boys were Michael Lawniczak with a 378 series total, Alexander Hicks who posted a 377 series, and Derek Floyd with a 360 series. Kenyon Lovins rolled a 359 series to pace the Indians.

Leading the Wauseon girls were Mackayla Kearney with a 447 series, Jenna Simon with a 375 series, and Kama Brackman a 346 series. Amy Lawson rolled a 441 series for the Swanton girls.

