Pettisville girls basketball won at home over North Central Tuesday, 28-20.

The Blackbirds shot just 35 percent (12 for 34) from the floor but held the Eagles to 31 percent (8 for 26). They won despite losing the battle on the boards 22-19.

Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville finished with 10 points to lead all scorers. Nichole Foor chipped in with seven points for the Blackbirds.

Pettisville (6-5, 5-2 BBC) hosts rival Fayette on Friday.