Archbold overwhelms Holgate in girls basketball

Archbold girls basketball won at Holgate on Tuesday 75-45.

The Blue Streaks had four that scored in double figures. Blair Bucklew led the way with 15 points, Andi Peterson added 13, Kamryn Hostetler 12, and Emie Peterson 11.

“We did a nice job tonight, despite the long layoff between games,” said Blue Streak mentor Brian Ziegler. “We’ve been off since Dec. 29, and at times it looked like it. But I thought we competed…and as the game got going we got into a better rhythm.”

Archbold (10-1) next hosts Swanton in a league matchup on Friday.