On Sunday, Jan. 21 the St. Caspar Knights of Columbus will be hosting their annual youth free throw contest.

The contest will be held in the St. Caspar Parish Life Center in Wauseon and is open to all boys and girls age 9-14 (as of Jan. 1, 2018).

Registration is at 12:30 p.m. with the contest beginning at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to district competition. There is no entry fee to compete.