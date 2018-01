The Wauseon bowling team swept Tinora in a match in Defiance Friday.

In the boys match, the Indians won by a 2,180-1,983 final. The girls were victorious 1,846-1,772.

Leading the boys was Jadon Meeker with a 439 series total. Brady Blaylock added a 409 series and Chance Buehrer a 327 series.

For the Wauseon girls, Mackayla Kearney rolled a 352 series, Kama Brackman a 311 series, and Jenna Simon a 271 series.