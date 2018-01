Fayette fell at Stryker 33-30 in a Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball game Thursday.

Leading the Eagle offense was Trey Keefer with 14 points, while Clayton Pheils chipped in with nine points. Luke Holsopple had 12 points to lead Stryker.

The Eagles responded with a 38-21 win at home over Hilltop on Saturday. Karrsen Schaffner paced them in that contest with 10 points.