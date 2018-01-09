Archbold pressure too much for Fairview

Playing against a young team like Fairview, Archbold’s plan to speed up the Apaches worked to perfection as the Blue Streaks jumped out to a comfortable lead early in a 58-26 non-league boys basketball win Saturday.

“I thought we had a lot of energy out there,” veteran coach Doug Krauss said of his Archbold team. “They (Fairview) are young kids, but young kids who are athletes.”

Archbold was never challenged, scoring the first nine points of the game. They led 16-6 after the opening frame, then pushed the lead to 34-8 by halftime as the Apaches committed 14 turnovers in the first half.

“We have enough guys where we were able to keep some pressure on them,” mentioned Krauss.

The Streaks once again got contributions from everybody. Bryce Williams led the offensive attack with 16 points, while Rigo Ramos added 14 and Austin Wiemken chipped in 12. Williams and Ramos combined for six treys and Wiemken found a variety of ways to get the basketball near the basket.

Even when they were missing shots, Archbold cleaned up the offensive glass.

“We’ve got guys who can go to the glass,” added Krauss. “We’ve got guys who have stepped up, but we need some other guys. We just need to do that consistently.”

After an even third frame, Archbold kept the defensive pressure up in the final stanza to pull away 58-26.

The Blue Streaks won the junior varsity game 47-8.

Archbold (7-2) opens Northwest Ohio Athletic League play Thursday at Swanton.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

