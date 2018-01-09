Indians go cold in loss to Patrick Henry

Wauseon worked on getting outrebounded the first time against Patrick Henry, but this time trouble shooting the basketball hurt the Lady Indians as they opened Northwest Ohio Athletic League play with a 60-38 loss at home to the Patriots Friday night.

“We got outrebounded by 24 the first time we played them, and I thought we did a better job that way,” Wauseon coach Ashley Oyer said of the game. “Defensively, most of their shots were in the paint. We are outmatched in the post. We are trying to be physical. Our help-side defense needs to be better than what it was.”

Shooting troubles started at the free throw line for Wauseon. Down 17-11 after one period, the Indians started the second period by getting to the line. In the bonus early in the stanza, Wauseon missed a pair of chances before Ally Tefft hit a pair of tosses with 5:45 left in the half.

“That’s one thing we talked about,” Oyer said of the missed opportunities at the line. “We could have gained on them. The reality is we have to be a better free throw shooting team.”

Sam Aeschliman added a basket off a steal to cut the lead to two points; however that would be the only field goal in the quarter for Wauseon, who shot 1 of 7 and committed nine turnovers in the period.

Meanwhile, Patrick Henry went to work. Leading 24-17 with three minutes left in the half, the Patriots began to pull away. Faith Frania and Kayla Prigge cashed in at the free throw line, then Frania scored from the low block on a pass from Prigge.

Rylee Campbell and Tefft each had a free throw for Wauseon, but those were countered by Patrick Henry, as Olivia Thompson and Leah Johns scored. Campbell closed the half with two more free throws to make the score 34-21 at the half.

Patrick Henry had another run of nine points in the third period, but Wauseon grabbed the momentum at the end of the period. For the first – and ultimately the only time – the Indians put together back-to-back baskets by Campbell to cut the lead to 45-28 at the end of the frame.

“We thought we could get some momentum,” the Wauseon coach said about the end of the quarter. “We pressed them a little bit and I think we got them a little frazzled. It just wasn’t enough.”

Wauseon once again went cold, staying off the scoreboard for the final 2:38. Patrick Henry closed the game by going 4 of 10 from the line to pull away 60-38.

“You can’t go multiple minutes without scoring,” closed Oyer on the offensive troubles.

The Indians finished the game 11 of 36 shooting the basketball and 15 of 29 from the free throw line. Wauseon also committed 29 turnovers in the game. Patrick Henry finished 19 of 49 from the floor and 18 of 36 at the line.

Campbell led all scorers with 19 points for the Indians.

Wauseon (2-9, 0-1 NWOAL) hosts Defiance Tuesday.

Wauseon’s Rylee Campbell hits a shot Friday against Patrick Henry in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. She led all scorers with 19 points, but the Indians fell to the Patriots 60-38. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Campbell-shot.jpg Wauseon’s Rylee Campbell hits a shot Friday against Patrick Henry in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. She led all scorers with 19 points, but the Indians fell to the Patriots 60-38. Photo courtesy David Bliss Sam Aeschliman of Wauseon (33) defends the hoop in the game versus Patrick Henry Friday. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Aeschliman-defends-hoop.jpg Sam Aeschliman of Wauseon (33) defends the hoop in the game versus Patrick Henry Friday. Photo courtesy David Bliss

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

