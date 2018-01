Fayette earned a 52-46 victory at home against Delta in boys basketball Friday.

Trey Keefer led the way for the Eagles with 20 points while Clayton Pheils finished with 18. Brady Wymer had 25 points for Delta (2-5).

However, Fayette was then defeated at Maumee Valley Country Day Saturday 68-39.

Fayette (6-3) is at Stryker tonight before hosting Hilltop on Saturday. Delta hosts Pettisville Thursday and travels to Lake on Saturday.