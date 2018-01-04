Blue Streaks win two

Archbold had four players score in double figures as they took down Eastwood 70-51 in non-league boys basketball action last Friday at Archbold.

Rigo Ramos had 16 points to lead the Blue Streak offense. Bryce Williams added 14 points, while Eli Miller and Austin Wiemken each chipped in with 11.

Tyler Haas scored 14 to lead the Eagle offense.

The Streaks outrebounded Eastwood 24-20, all while forcing 19 turnovers.

Archbold then improved to 6-2 on the season with a 72-43 win at Napoleon Tuesday. They return home Saturday when Fairview comes to town.