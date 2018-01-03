Swanton, Archbold matmen place in top 10 at Defiance Tri-State Border War

DEFIANCE – A pair of county teams placed in the top 10 at the 41-team Defiance Tri-State Border War wrestling tournament held at Defiance College last Friday and Saturday.

The tournament, which had teams competing from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, was won by Niles High School out of Michigan. Niles placed first with 158.5 points, followed by Findlay who took second with 155, and Swanton with 146.5.

The Bulldogs took third despite the absence of Trevor Schaller and Zach Schaller and as a result had no wrestlers under 132 pounds.

Archbold finished ninth with 107.5 points.

Winning individual titles for Swanton were Chase Moore at 152 pounds and Tommy Lytle in the heavyweight division. Additionally, Dylan Cook was runner-up at 132 pounds, Noah Saunders (138) placed third, Greg Wilson (285) sixth and Mitchell Reisinger (170) eighth.

Moore opened his tournament with a pin of Whitmer’s Logan Calvin, then he defeated Chris Rios of Mendon 15-0 and Hayden Pummel of Indian Lake 10-1. In the semifinal match he took on Gavin Grime of Archbold, winning 5-1.

Moore edged JD McNett of Defiance 3-2 in the championship, avenging a loss earlier in the season.

Cook began with a pin of Carter Miller of Dekalb, then he pinned Evan Willet of Bloom-Carroll, defeated Jaden Johnson of Findlay 12-4, and Brad Stoll of Wooster 4-1 to reach the championship. In the title match, Cook fell to Miles Knuckles of Coventry 4-2.

Saunders pinned Alex Markul of Wooster in his first match, did the same to Trey Lovelace of Sturgis, defeated Cameron Piercy of Whitmer 10-2, but fell to Skyler Crespo of Mendon 11-2 in the semifinal.

However, he bounced back with a 4-1 win over Max Jolliff of Findlay and 7-4 decision against Seth Burns of Eastside to place third.

At heavyweight, Lytle pinned Matthew Dalton of Maumee in his first match. He followed that up with a pin of Archbold’s Anthony Gonzalez, won a tiebreaker 6-3 over Howard Pleasant of Tinora, and defeated Chase Leeper of Eastside 5-1 to reach the final.

In the final, Lytle won by pin over Jonah Schlegel of Defiance.

Grime was the best finisher for Archbold as he took third at 152 pounds. He reached the semifinal where he fell to Moore by pinning Jaxson Swickrath of Elida, then earning a pin over JD Shearer of Dekalb, and defeating Robert Buckland of Niles 12-1.

In the third place match, Grime took down Liam Fagan of Coventry 3-2.

Other placers for the Blue Streaks were Colton Soles who placed fourth at 160 pounds, Anthony Gonzalez (285) who placed seventh, and Zach Rocha (138) and Trevor Short (220) who each finished eighth.

Soles opened with a pin over Wyatt Stabler of Wayne Trace, but fell 12-6 against Ryan Marvin of Swanton in his second match. He got back on track with a pin against Angel Gomez of Sturgis, then a pin of Tim Meyer of Tinora, a 6-5 win against Hayden Mcgee of Maysville, 8-5 win over Blake Hohler of Edgerton and a 5-3 decision against Blake Wickline of Bloom-Carroll.

But, in the third place match David Simpson of Niles pinned him in 3:56.