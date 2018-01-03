Wauseon wrestling finishes 11th at Brecksville

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS – Wauseon wrestling placed 11th with 116 points at the 47-team Brecksville Invitational Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Detroit Catholic Central took home the tournament championship with 200 points.

The Indians had four wrestlers place at the tournament. Gavin Ritter placed sixth at 113 pounds, Hunter Yackee took fifth at 138 pounds, Sandro Ramirez was fourth at 152 pounds and Xavier Torres fourth at 160 pounds.

Ritter received a bye in the first round, then he won by pin against Jack Bush of St. Ignatius, took a 3-1 decision over Jacob Moon of Clay, but was beaten by Dylan Shawver of Elyria in the quarterfinal 6-0. In the consolation bracket, he defeated Tyler Conley of Avon 6-3 and Ray Adams of Milan Edison 4-0 before falling to Andrew Perelka of Brecksville 5-0.

Ritter, who captured his 100th career win with the decision against Adams, took sixth when he had to forfeit the fifth place match versus Moon.

Yackee pinned James Hutchinson of Midview in his first match, did the same to Austin McNamara of Ashland, won 3-1 over Austin Pownall of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, but fell to Maxx Peters of Claymont 8-0 in the quarterfinal.

In the consolation bracket he rebounded with a 2-0 decision over Nick Burgard of St. John, then defeated Kris Rumph of Portage 9-2, before falling to Andy Garr of Aurora 1-0. He won the fifth place match by forfeit over Lamonte Chapman of Fremont Ross.

Yackee was able to reach 150 career wins during his performance at Brecksville.

For Ramirez, he reached the third place match where he fell to Donnell Washington of Portage 5-0.

After receiving a bye to open the tournament, he defeated Max Pennix of Lakota East 18-1, Justin West of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 15-0, and Nathan Conley of Avon 7-4. Ramirez fell in the semifinal to Cameron Amine of Detroit Catholic Central 2-0, but bounced back with a 12-2 victory over Zac Bellaire of Dundee to advance to the third place match.

Torres just missed out on third place, falling 6-4 in overtime to Tylor Orrison of Dundee in the third place match.

He had a bye in the first round, pinned Gage Adkins of Ashland in his first match, defeated Christian Marinozzi of Mentor 4-3, then was pinned by Colt Yinger of Nelsonville-York.

Torres reached the third place match with an 11-4 decision over Chris Anderson of Rootstown, pin of Will Mcghee of Aurora, and a 5-3 win over Tyler Bates of Marysville.

Wauseon is back in action this Friday and Saturday when they will compete in the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, a tournament they won a season ago.