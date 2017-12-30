Free ice fishing workshop at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area

FINDLAY – Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning the basics of ice fishing are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop on Saturday, January 27, 2018, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center pond on Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, located at 13229 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor, 43449. The workshop is free of charge, but preregistration is required by Jan. 25, as space is limited. Interested individuals can register by calling Kelly Schott at 419-898-0960 ext. 21.

Trained professionals from the ODNR Division of Wildlife will cover the basics of ice safety, equipment, bait, and technique. All needed materials will be provided. This hands-on workshop is weather dependent, and participants should dress appropriately as instruction will take place outside.

Anglers of all ages are encouraged to attend, but participants 16 years or old are required to have a valid fishing license. Possible species that may be caught include bluegill, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Any fish of legal size may be kept.

Visit the ODNR Division of Wildlife website at wildohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s fishing opportunities and local wildlife.