Post-season tournament information released

With tournament season right around the corner for winter sports, it is worth noting that the Northwest District Athletic Board has already announced their assignments for the district tournaments.

For boys basketball, defending state runner-up Wauseon will be part of the Division II district at Ohio Northern University. The district is scheduled for March 6-10.

Their sectional tournament will be played at either Lima Senior or Findlay.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are all in the same district in Division III. Games for that district will be played at Toledo Central Catholic on March 8-10.

Sectionals are at either Bowsher or Anthony Wayne.

The Division IV district is at Napoleon March 6-9. Fayette and Pettisville are a part of that district. Sectionals will be at Wauseon and Bryan.

In girls basketball, Wauseon is in the Division II Anthony Wayne District. Sectional locations in Division II are Genoa and Bowsher.

Dates have not been announced for district tournaments on the girls side.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are all in the Division III district at Lake High School. Each will be assigned to a sectional tournament at either Start or Springfield.

Archbold High School is hosting the district for Division IV, and both Fayette and Pettisville are a part of it. Sectional sites are Bryan and Defiance.

In wrestling, Wauseon is at the Division II district in Napoleon. This will take place Feb. 23-24.

The district tournament in Division II is March 2-3 at Norwalk.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are in the wrestling sectional at Archbold Feb. 23-24. The district is at Defiance, also on March 2-3.

Wauseon’s swimming and diving team will compete at a sectional tournament at Ayersville. Qualifiers from that meet will advance to the district meet on the campus of Bowling Green State University Feb. 16.

Archbold's Andi Peterson with a bucket in a NWOAL game against Evergreen this season. The Blue Streaks will be part of the district at Lake High School when tournament play rolls around. Hunter Yackee of Wauseon wrestles in a match last season. The Division II wrestling sectional is at Napoleon, while the district meet will be at Norwalk in early March.