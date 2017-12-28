Indians win big over Elmwood

Staff Report

Wauseon hosted Elmwood in boys basketball Saturday, blowing out the Royals 63-25.

Leading the Indians in scoring were Levi Seiler with 16 points and Austin Rotroff with 14. Brooks Gype and Noah Tester chipped in with 7 points apiece.

Matthew Cline tallied 12 points to lead Elmwood.

The Indians then began play in the Vision Chrysler Holiday Classic tournament at Defiance College Tuesday, where they dispatched of Paulding 64-29. The victory got them to 8-0 on the season.

They will compete in the championship of the tournament tonight at approximately 8 p.m. against Tinora.

