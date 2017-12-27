Hot shooting Delta handles Vikings, 75-30

Maybe it was a Delta team that ripped the nets for 12 three-pointers that led to a 45-point blowout in girls hoops Friday.

Or maybe it was just the fact that the Evergreen Vikings looked like they were more worried about what was going to be under the tree than playing basketball.

Both cases were true as the Panthers remained undefeated as they embarassed the Vikes in a game that was never close, 75-30.

“I just told the girls that if all we did was rely on our shooting that we would be 2-6 right now (instead of 8-0),” said Panther coach Ryan Ripke.

“We haven’t shot well all year until now, so we’ve had to stake our pole on defense and that has to be the forefront of our team.”

While Evergreen was committing 10 first quarter turnovers, the Panthers took advantage, going on a 20-0 run.

Jesse Giguere scored inside to break a 2-2 tie to start the burst and then came a trio of triples, two from Braelyn Wymer and the other from Abby Freeman.

Brooklyn Wymer scored inside, Braelyn Wymer scored off a steal and Cassandra Lee drained yet another long ball to make it 22-2.

Delta hit 9 of 15 from the floor in the first quarter while the Vikings were just 2 of 8 when they didn’t turn the ball over.

“It was nice to see what we can do when we shoot the ball well,” explained Ripke. “And when we play great defense and well, we were on our game tonight.”

After closing the quarter up 24-6, Delta put the game away with another scoring run, this one 13-0 in a three minute span in the second.

Grace Sonick hit from the left wing to start the burst, then it was Freeman with a steal and score, then a long triple.

Then with the Vikings again standing and watching, Brooklyn Wymer scored on a stick back before Maddie Mattimore’s four straight points capped the explosion.

Mattimore’s three third quarter triples along with another from Braelyn Wymer and a fifth from Freeman put the Panthers ahead 61-19 after the third as the Panthers subbed freely much of the second half.

For the game, the Panthers were 30 of 58 from the floor while Evergreen was 12 of 40.

The Panthers were guilty of just 10 turnovers while Evergreen had 26.

Mattimore had 19 points for the Panthers, Freeman added 15 and Braelyn Wymer 14.

No one hit double figures for Evergreen.

The Vikings are now 3-5 and off until Saturday when they host Pettisville.

Delta puts their 8-0 record on the line against Fayette the same day.

Brooklyn Wymer of Delta scores in the paint in a non-league game against Evergreen Friday. The Panthers were victorious in their bout with the Vikings, 75-30. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_Brooklyn-Wymer-hoop.jpg Brooklyn Wymer of Delta scores in the paint in a non-league game against Evergreen Friday. The Panthers were victorious in their bout with the Vikings, 75-30. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Kelsie Komisarek puts one in for Evergreen. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_Komisarek-bucket.jpg Kelsie Komisarek puts one in for Evergreen. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Delta’s Maddie Mattimore with a basket in transition. She led the Panthers with 19 points. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/12/web1_Mattimore-in-transition.jpg Delta’s Maddie Mattimore with a basket in transition. She led the Panthers with 19 points. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

