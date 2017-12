Archbold defeated Pettisville 70-41 in non-league girls basketball Thursday.

Andi Peterson and Kamryn Hostetler paced the Blue Streaks with 14 points apiece. Morgan Leppelmeier had 18 points to lead Pettisville.

The Blackbirds did outrebound the Streaks 17-15.

Archbold (8-1) is at Perrysburg Wednesday at 1 p.m. Pettisville (5-4) is at Evergreen Saturday at 1 p.m.