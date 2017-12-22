Wauseon Indians, Swanton Bulldogs shine at Patrick Henry wrestling quad

HAMLER – Both the Wauseon and Swanton wrestling teams dominated the competition from Henry County in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League quad at Patrick Henry Thursday.

The Indians earned a 57-9 victory over Patrick Henry and a 62-6 win against Liberty Center. Swanton defeated Liberty Center 60-15 and Patrick Henry 62-15.

For Wauseon, earning pins in the match with Patrick Henry were Alex Slattman at 126 pounds, Mauricio Barajas (145), Wyatt Lane (160) and Aaron Harris (220).

Picking up pins against the Tigers were Nolan Ray (120), Slattman (126), Trent Davis (195) and Jaden Banister (285).

In Swanton’s match with Liberty Center, the Bulldogs got pins from Zach Schaller (120), Trevor Schaller (126), Ryan Marvin (160) and Crew Oberheim (195).

Winning by pin against Patrick Henry were Gage Pachlhofer (145), Marvin (160), Mitchell Reisinger (170) and Greg Wilson (220). Trevor Schaller added a 19-4 technical fall victory at 126 pounds.