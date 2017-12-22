Wauseon swimming splits meet with Napoleon

The Wauseon swimming and diving team split a meet at Napoleon Thursday. The Indian boys defeated the Wildcats 101-70, but the girls fell 131-52.

In the boys meet, Ryan Scherer won a pair of events for the Indians. He took first in both the 200 IM and the 100 yard freestlye.

Tony Schweinhagen was first in the diving portion of the meet, posting a score of 246.1.

The Wauseon girls were led by Brooke Schuette. She took first in the 200 yard freestyle and the 500 yard freestyle.

Wauseon returns to action Jan. 2 when they travel to Sylvania Northview.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Napoleon 131; 2. Wauseon 52.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 101; 2. Napoleon 70.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Blanchong, Warncke, Schuette), 1:58.59.

200 freestyle- 2. Kyle Vernot (W), 2:04.53.

200 IM- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 2:11.16.

50 freestyle- 1. Branden Arredondo (W), 24.52; 2. Mac Warncke (W), 24.91.

Diving- 1. Tony Schweinhagen (W), 246.1.

100 butterfly- 1. Mac Warncke (W), 1:01.51.

100 freestyle- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 53.19; 2. Branden Arredondo (W), 55.37.

500 freestyle- 1. Austin Schuette (W), 5:13.87.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Warncke, Schuette, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:39.

100 backstroke- 2. James Hutchinson (W), 1:12.16.

100 breaststroke- 2. Lucas Blanchong (W), 1:13.48.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Scherer, Arredondo, Schuette), 3:44.89.

Girls events

200 freestyle- 1. Brooke Schuette (W), 2:01.17.

200 IM- 1. Megan Carroll (W), 2:34.61.

50 freestyle- 4. Sarayna Russell (W), 28.5.

Diving- 2. Bailey McGuire (W), 164.9.

100 butterfly- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 1:00.29.

100 freestyle- 4. Sarayna Russell (W), 1:03.36.

500 freestyle- 1. Brooke Schuette (W), 5:22.14.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Vasvery, Sarayna Russell, Schuette, Sydney Darnell), 1:51.16.

100 backstroke- 4. Chaney Sigg (W), 1:41.16.

100 breaststroke- 4. Megan Carroll (W), 1:21.63.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Carroll, Sarayna Russell, Schuette, Sydney Darnell), 4:06.67.