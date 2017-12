Evergreen bowling was swept by Patrick Henry in a match at Deshler Lanes Monday.

In the boys match, the Vikings fell 2,128-1,913. The girls were defeated 1,837-1,504.

Leading the Evergreen boys were Cade Johnson with a 341 series total, CJ Langenderfer with a 337 series, and Trevor Ries with a 257 series.

For the Evergreen girls, Hanna Miller finished with a 316 series, Hannah Abram added a 249 series and Kyiah a 217 series.