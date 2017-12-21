Indians top Delta

Wauseon defeated Delta in a bowling match at Morenci Lanes Monday afternoon. The Indian boys defeated the Panthers by a 2,028-1,596 final, while the girls were victorious 2,035-1,797.

Jadon Meeker of Wauseon led the way with a 380 series total, followed by Brady Blaylock with a 358 series and Kenyon Lovins with a 302 series. Cory Waugh paced the Delta boys with a 334 series, Blake Brauer added a 250 series, and Will McQueen a 199 series.

The Wauseon girls were led by Mackayla Kearney with a 358 series, Kama Brackman with a 340 series, and Jessie French at 315. Delta’s Alli Hite notched a 396 series, Echo Sniegowski chipped in with a 285 and Shelby Taft a 252.