The Fayette boys basketball team picked up a 46-30 BBC win at Edon Thursday night.

The Eagles had a pair reach double figures as Clayton Pheils finished with 13 points and Trey Keefer 12.

Fayette, however, fell at Fairview on Saturday 48-41. Keefer notched 14 points for the Eagle offense.

Fayette (3-2, 2-1 BBC) next hosts Montpelier tonight.