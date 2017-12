Pettisville boys basketball stayed unbeaten in the Buckeye Border Conference Thursday with a narrow 53-51 victory on the road at Stryker.

Graeme Jacoby notched 16 points to lead the Blackbird offense, Detric Yoder added 11 and Canidate Vickery 9. Logan Boetz had 17 points to lead Stryker.

Pettisville (5-0, 4-0 BBC) plays host to Hilltop tonight.