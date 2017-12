Delta earned a 49-34 win at Wauseon in non-league girls basketball Thursday night.

Pacing the Panther offense was Maddie Mattimore with 10 points. Abby Freeman added 9 points and Brooklyn Green 8.

For Wauseon, Sydney Zirkle finished with 12 points and Rylee Campbell added 9.

Delta (7-0) is now off until Friday when they host Evergreen in a non-league contest. Wauseon (1-5) hosts Ayersville tonight.