Pettisville girls basketball earned a pair of wins over the weekend. The Blackbirds defeated Hilltop 48-22 on the road Friday, then they took down Edgerton 40-22 at home on Saturday.

Nichole Foor led Pettisville against Hilltop with 14 points. Elizabeth Beck had 14 points in the win over Edgerton.

Pettisville (5-3, 4-2 BBC) next hosts Archbold Thursday.