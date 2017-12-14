Wauseon bowling rolls Evergreen

Wauseon defeated Evergreen in a bowling match at Morenci Lanes Monday afternoon. The Wauseon boys defeated Evergreen 1,946-1,809, while the Indians defeated the Vikings in the girls match 1,774-1,576.

For the Indian boys, Chance Buehrer led the way with a 423 series total, then Brady Blaylock and Jadon Meeker each recorded a 324 series.

Leading the Vikings were CJ Langenderfer with a 366 series, Cade Johnson with a 359 series, and Eric Butts at 270.

The Wauseon girls were led by Jenna Simon with a 347 series. Kama Brackman added a 329 series and Mackayla Kearney a 311 series.

Hannah Abram rolled a 293 series to pace the Evergreen girls.