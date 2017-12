DEFIANCE – Archbold girls basketball was defeated by Defiance on Tuesday, 58-48, in the final of the Defiance Physical Therapy Clinic Classic.

Leading Defiance was Kennedy Replogle with 23 points, while Emily Poling added 16 points. Emie Peterson scored 13 and Andi Peterson 10 for the Blue Streaks.

In the first round of the DPT Classic Monday, Archbold was victorious over Tinora 70-31.

Pacing the Streaks was Kamryn Hostetler with 16 points. Blair Bucklew added 11 and Lily Krieger 10.