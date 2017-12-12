Posted on by

Indians sweep Liberty Center


Staff Report

The Wauseon bowling team swept Liberty Center Friday in a match at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

The Indian boys nipped the Tigers 2,320-2,317, while the girls won by a 2,187-2,098 final.

Leading the Wauseon boys were Chance Buehrer with a 383 series total and Brady Blaylock with a 369 series. Max Metzger recorded a 438 series for Liberty Center.

For the Wauseon girls, Jenna Simon led the way with a 370 series while Mackayla Kearney was next with a 369. Jill Clapp had a 362 series to lead Liberty Center.

