A 49 percent shooting effort from the field for Montpelier was too much for Pettisville as they fell on the road to the Locomotives, 51-45, in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball action Friday.

Leading the Blackbirds in scoring was Morgan Leppelmeier with 22 points. Elizabeth Beck chipped in with 12.

For Montpelier, Rebekah Carr scored 15 and Hanna Bumb 13.

Pettisville shot just 37 percent (16 for 43) from the floor.

The Blackbirds (3-2, 3-1 BBC) next host Stryker tonight.