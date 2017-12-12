Pettisville boys basketball wins a pair

After winning convincingly on the road against Edon 72-32 Thursday, Pettisville added another Buckeye Border Conference win when they dispatched of Montpelier 49-34 two nights later.

The Blackbirds had four in double digits during Thursday’s game, led by Canidate Vickery with 20 points. Next was Logan Rufenacht with 11 points, followed by Justin Rupp, Sam Rychener and Graeme Jacoby who each added 10.

Detric Yoder led the way with 13 against Montpelier.

Pettisville (4-0, 3-0 BBC) is next in action this Thursday when they visit Stryker.