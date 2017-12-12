Indians blow past Apaches

SHERWOOD – Hot shooting and a stingy defense was the perfect combination for the Wauseon boys basketball team Saturday night as the Indians went to Fairview and scored a 60-20 victory over the Apaches.

The Indians led 20-6 at the end of the opening period, but only had a 24-11 advantage at halftime. With Fairview playing at a deliberate pace, the teams combined for 25 shots taken.

“We were fortunate to be up what we were,” Wauseon coach Chad Burt said of the first half. “Simply because we shot the ball well from the three-point arc.”

Wauseon did speed up the Apaches in the third period. Using a combination of a 1-3-1 zone and a man defense, the Indians forced Fairview into 10 turnovers. It helped the Tribe take a 46-17 lead by the end of the stanza.

“You don’t hear Wauseon say this too often but we tried to speed them up,” Burt added of the third period. “Again, that’s not really always our game. We did a nice job and made some tweaks to our defense and changed defenses up a little bit.

Owen Newlove was the catalyst of the defense in the zone, causing the most trouble.

“That’s Carter Bzovi from last year,” Burt said of Newlove. “A month ago people saw on the football field how athletic he is. Certainly, using him at the top of the 1-3-1 is to our advantage. He’s figuring it out and doing a great job.”

The Indians were also deadly from long range. Brooks Gype knocked down five triples as he led Wauseon with 17 points.

“He was feeling it,” said Burt. “He got some great looks. Bodi (Kauffman, Fairview’s coach) did a great job with a game plan of trying to shut Austin Rotroff down. We really didn’t get a lot out of Austin in the paint.

“Fortunately for us, it freed up some of our perimeter guys,” continued Burt. “They haven’t seen those kinds of open looks the first two games. Brooks, catching it in space was a different look for him. He did a great job of knocking them down.”

With the game out of reach, the reserves for Wauseon made their way into the game in the final stanza. CJ Moser and Noah Tester each had a couple baskets each.

Levi Seiler and Austin Rotroff each added nine points to help Wauseon.

Wauseon finished 21 of 38 from the floor. They won the rebounding battle 20-14 and committed just four turnovers.

The Indians (3-0) head to Delta Friday for a non-league tilt.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

