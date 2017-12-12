Defense key in Archbold win over Edgerton

After Edgerton twice cut an early Archbold lead to six points, the Blue Streaks came out and dominated play in the third period in a 58-33 win over Edgerton Thursday night in non-league boys basketball action.

“I thought we came out in the third quarter and really (started) establishing things,” noted veteran Archbold coach Doug Krauss.

The Streaks took a 14-4 lead after the opening frame, but the Bulldogs battled back. Edgerton had the lead down to six, but turnovers and foul trouble helped the Blue Streaks take a 27-16 in the halftime break.

“I thought we did some things well early,” admitted Krauss. “Austin Wiemken had some good looks early, then we went away from that. Right now some shots aren’t falling for us, but they will eventually.”

Archbold opened the second half on a 6-0 run. Edgerton again had trouble with turnovers, as the Bulldogs didn’t attempt a shot until the final minute of the period.

“We have to be,” said Krauss, speaking of playing strong on defense on the early part of the season. “We’re just a shell of where we need to get to. But, that’s why you play games in the early part of the season. We’ve got the start of something positive.”

Archbold forced 22 Edgerton turnovers in the contest.

Elijah Zimmerman led the Streaks with 12 points. Rigo Ramos and Bryce Williams added 11.

The Streaks shot the ball well on Saturday in a 69-41 win over Kalida. Archbold hit 12 treys in the win, with Bedsole knocking down five.

Archbold led 18-9 after one period and extended its lead to 40-19 by halftime.

The Streaks won the rebounding battle 21-18. They also took care of the basketball, committing five turnovers.

Bryce Williams led the Streaks with 17 points. Bedsole added 15 and Ramos had 14.

Archbold (2-1) visits Holgate this Saturday.

