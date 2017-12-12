Wauseon sweeps home meet

The Wauseon swimming and diving team hosted a meet Thursday. The boys defeated St. John’s Jesuit 144-110, while the girls defeated Notre Dame Academy 135-119.

For the Wauseon boys, Nicholas Dilworth and Ryan Scherer each won a pair of events individually.

Dilworth placed first in both the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle, while Scherer was first in the 200 IM and 100 yard freestyle.

Brooke Schuette and Sydney Darnell each took home a pair of titles for the Wauseon girls.

Schuette won the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke, while Sydney Darnell was first in the 200 IM and 100 yard butterfly.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 135; 2. Notre Dame Academy 119.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 144; 2. St. John’s Jesuit 110.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Blanchong, Warncke, Dominique), 1:55.73.

200 freestyle- 1. Nicholas Dilworth (W), 1:51.51; 2. Austin Schuette (W), 1:55.94.

200 IM- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 2:08.64.

50 freestyle- 1. Branden Arredondo (W), 23.96; 2. Mac Warncke (W), 24.56.

Diving- 1. Tony Schweinhagen (W), 239.6.

100 butterfly- 2. Austin Schuette (W), 1:02.08.

100 freestyle- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 52.87; 2. Branden Arredondo (W), 53.35.

500 freestyle- 1. Nicholas Dilworth (W), 4:58.99.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Warncke, Arredondo, Dilworth), 1:38.52; 2. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Dominique, Schuette, Scherer), 1:40.82.

100 backstroke- 3. James Hutchinson (W), 1:10.53.

100 breaststroke- 2. Lucas Blanchong (W), 1:14.3.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Sauber, Vernot, Schuette, Dilworth), 3:53.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Sydney Darnell, Carroll, Daisy Giguere, Sarayna Russell), 2:08.7.

200 freestyle- 1. Brooke Schuette (W), 2:02.75; 2. McKenzie Darnell (W), 2:03.3.

200 IM- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 2:17.29.

50 freestyle- 1. Sarayna Russell (W), 28.59; 2. Daisy Giguere (W), 28.72.

Diving- 2. Kennedy Nation (W), 168.4.

100 butterfly- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 1:00.78.

100 freestyle- 1. McKenzie Darnell (W), 56.08; 2. Daisy Giguere (W), 1:02.92.

500 freestyle- 4. Alyssa Russell (W), 7:06.76.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Carroll, Daisy Giguere, Schuette, McKenzie Darnell), 1:49.48.

100 backstroke- 1. Brooke Schuette (W), 1:07.94.

100 breaststroke- 2. Maggie Roelfsema (W), 1:21.55.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Sarayna Russell, McKenzie Darnell, Schuette, Sydney Darnell), 3:57.36.