Archbold defeated Fairview 61-47 at home in girls basketball action Tuesday.

The Blue Streaks had three in double figures, led by Emie Peterson with 14 points. Lily Krieger added 12 and Kamryn Hostetler 10.

Mercedes Wagner paced Fairview with 16.

The Streaks outrebounded the Apaches 26-22. Krieger grabbed eight boards.

Archbold (3-0) is at Edgerton Friday night.