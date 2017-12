The Wauseon bowling team fell to Bryan Monday at River City Bowl-A-Way. The boys fell by a 2,502-2,238 final, while the Lady Indians were defeated 2,292-2,086.

Leading the Wauseon boys was Brady Blaylock who rolled a 411 series total. Chance Buehrer added a 385 series for the Indians.

Mackayla Kearney paced the Wauseon girls with a 385 series, while Kama Brackman chipped in with a 321 series.

Wauseon will face Liberty Center at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday.