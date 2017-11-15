Locals named to all-district teams

The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association announced their all-district teams recently with many local girls recognized.
In Division II, Jaydelin Vasvery of Wauseon made first team all-district. Daisy Giguere and Mya Suarez made honorable mention all-district for the Indians.
Archbold’s Emie Peterson was named the player of the year in Division III. Brooke Kohler also made first team all-district for the Blue Streaks.
Getting second team honors were Kamryn Hostetler and Andi Peterson.
For Swanton, Haley Nelson was selected first team all-district. Bridget Harlett made second team all-district for the Bulldogs, while Ally Hendricks and Amber Torres were honorable mention.
Division II
First team
Grace Voigt, sr., Bryan; Jaydon Hollstein, sr., Elida; Maddy Hodgson, sr., Lake; Sophia Jackson, sr., Lake; Chandler Clark, fr., Lima Bath; Alaina Behnke, sr., Lima Shawnee; Bethany Blackwood, sr., Napoleon; Hannah Pierce, soph., Rossford; Josie Bowman, sr., St. Mary’s Memorial; Torie Carter, jr., Wapakoneta; Katie Manger, sr., Wapakoneta; Jaydelin Vasvery, sr., Wauseon.
Second team
Madi Wagner, soph., Bowling Green; Allye Minor, sr., Bryan; Reilly Cox, soph., Celina; Teya Castillo, sr., Defiance; Britney Steyer, sr., Defiance; Jency Jenkins, jr., Elida; Jaidyn Hale, sr., Lima Bath; Bella Fusillo, sr., Lima Shawnee; Natalie Winkle, soph., Maumee; McKenna Peckinpaugh, sr., Napoleon; Megan Hensel, sr., Upper Sandusky; Emily Ruppert, jr., Wapakoneta.
Honorable mention
Wauseon: Daisy Giguere, Mya Suarez.
Division III
First team
Ally Richardson, jr., Allen East; Emie Peterson, sr., Archbold; Brooke Kohler, sr., Archbold; Kayla Whits, soph., Bluffton; Maura Hoying, sr., Coldwater; Alex Hoeffel, soph., Continental; Hayley Waltz, sr., Cory-Rawson; Maddie McConnahea, jr., Delphos Jefferson; Lauren Langhals, jr., Kalida; Carson Garlock, sr., Liberty-Benton; Savannah Richards, jr., Liberty-Benton; Samantha Engler, fr., Liberty Center; Avery Rice, jr., Lima Central Catholic; Kadie Hempfling, sr., Ottawa Glandorf; Kasey Knippen, jr., Ottoville; Reygan Frey, sr., Riverdale; Gabi Rodriguez, sr., Riverdale; Haley Nelson, sr., Swanton.
Second team
Madison Houston, sr., Allen East; Kamryn Hostetler, sr., Archbold; Andi Peterson, jr., Archbold; Olivia Hymore, sr., Cardinal Stritch; Kaitlyn Alvarado, sr., Continental; Chandler Davidson, sr., Eastwood; Jordan Davidson, sr., Eastwood; Marisa Kreitmeyer, sr., Fort Jennings; Hannah Warn, sr., Kalida; Kylie Niese, sr., Miller City; Rylee Hazlett, jr., Northwood; Bella Lorio, jr., Ottawa Hills; Lexie Wright, sr., Riverdale; Kelsey Shaffer, soph., Spencerville; Bridget Harlett, jr., Swanton; Lisa Simmons, sr., Van Buren; Phoebe Jackson, soph., Woodmore; Claire Rothert, soph., Woodmore.
Honorable mention
Swanton: Ally Hendricks, Amber Torres.
