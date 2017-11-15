Locals named to all-district teams

The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association announced their all-district teams recently with many local girls recognized.

In Division II, Jaydelin Vasvery of Wauseon made first team all-district. Daisy Giguere and Mya Suarez made honorable mention all-district for the Indians.

Archbold’s Emie Peterson was named the player of the year in Division III. Brooke Kohler also made first team all-district for the Blue Streaks.

Getting second team honors were Kamryn Hostetler and Andi Peterson.

For Swanton, Haley Nelson was selected first team all-district. Bridget Harlett made second team all-district for the Bulldogs, while Ally Hendricks and Amber Torres were honorable mention.

Division II

First team

Grace Voigt, sr., Bryan; Jaydon Hollstein, sr., Elida; Maddy Hodgson, sr., Lake; Sophia Jackson, sr., Lake; Chandler Clark, fr., Lima Bath; Alaina Behnke, sr., Lima Shawnee; Bethany Blackwood, sr., Napoleon; Hannah Pierce, soph., Rossford; Josie Bowman, sr., St. Mary’s Memorial; Torie Carter, jr., Wapakoneta; Katie Manger, sr., Wapakoneta; Jaydelin Vasvery, sr., Wauseon.

Second team

Madi Wagner, soph., Bowling Green; Allye Minor, sr., Bryan; Reilly Cox, soph., Celina; Teya Castillo, sr., Defiance; Britney Steyer, sr., Defiance; Jency Jenkins, jr., Elida; Jaidyn Hale, sr., Lima Bath; Bella Fusillo, sr., Lima Shawnee; Natalie Winkle, soph., Maumee; McKenna Peckinpaugh, sr., Napoleon; Megan Hensel, sr., Upper Sandusky; Emily Ruppert, jr., Wapakoneta.

Honorable mention

Wauseon: Daisy Giguere, Mya Suarez.

Division III

First team

Ally Richardson, jr., Allen East; Emie Peterson, sr., Archbold; Brooke Kohler, sr., Archbold; Kayla Whits, soph., Bluffton; Maura Hoying, sr., Coldwater; Alex Hoeffel, soph., Continental; Hayley Waltz, sr., Cory-Rawson; Maddie McConnahea, jr., Delphos Jefferson; Lauren Langhals, jr., Kalida; Carson Garlock, sr., Liberty-Benton; Savannah Richards, jr., Liberty-Benton; Samantha Engler, fr., Liberty Center; Avery Rice, jr., Lima Central Catholic; Kadie Hempfling, sr., Ottawa Glandorf; Kasey Knippen, jr., Ottoville; Reygan Frey, sr., Riverdale; Gabi Rodriguez, sr., Riverdale; Haley Nelson, sr., Swanton.

Second team

Madison Houston, sr., Allen East; Kamryn Hostetler, sr., Archbold; Andi Peterson, jr., Archbold; Olivia Hymore, sr., Cardinal Stritch; Kaitlyn Alvarado, sr., Continental; Chandler Davidson, sr., Eastwood; Jordan Davidson, sr., Eastwood; Marisa Kreitmeyer, sr., Fort Jennings; Hannah Warn, sr., Kalida; Kylie Niese, sr., Miller City; Rylee Hazlett, jr., Northwood; Bella Lorio, jr., Ottawa Hills; Lexie Wright, sr., Riverdale; Kelsey Shaffer, soph., Spencerville; Bridget Harlett, jr., Swanton; Lisa Simmons, sr., Van Buren; Phoebe Jackson, soph., Woodmore; Claire Rothert, soph., Woodmore.

Honorable mention

Swanton: Ally Hendricks, Amber Torres.

Emie Peterson of Archbold, left, was recently named the player of the year in Division III by the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/11/web1_Peterson-against-Chippewa-1.jpg Emie Peterson of Archbold, left, was recently named the player of the year in Division III by the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. File Photo Daisy Giguere of Wauseon, right, handles the ball in a game against Napoleon this season. She was honorable mention all-district in Division II. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/11/web1_Daisy-Giguere.jpg Daisy Giguere of Wauseon, right, handles the ball in a game against Napoleon this season. She was honorable mention all-district in Division II. File Photo