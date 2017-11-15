Josh Kidder of Archbold shares player of the year honors in Division III

The area was well represented on the boys soccer all-district teams that were released recently.

Archbold boys frequented the first and second team in Division III. They were led by Josh Kidder who was co-player of the year with Kevin Hileman of Ottawa Hills.

Also first team all-district for the Blue Streaks was Kaiden Bedsole. Second team all-district for the Streaks were Denver Beck and Andrew Hogrefe.

Connor Wyse and Detric Yoder were named first team all-district for Pettisville. Honorable mention all-district for the Blackbirds were Dillon King and Landon Roth.

Delta had Logan Albring, Jared Gilders and Anthony Russell named honorable mention.

In Division II, Trevor Schaller of Swanton was named second team all-district. Riley Hensley of Swanton made honorable mention all-district.

Division II

First team

Ryland Black, sr., Bowling Green; Evan Smith, sr., Bryan; Kyle Flaute, sr., Celina; Jon Weisgerber, jr., Defiance; Riley Bartels, sr., Elida; Jacob Taylor, sr., Elida; Ladon Bartlett, jr., Kenton; Hayden Hicks, jr., Kenton; Drew Hoppe, jr., Kenton; Jackson Schaaf, sr., Lima Shawnee; Braden Wagener, jr., Maumee; Aaron Bostelman, sr., Napoleon; Noah Svanberg, jr., Otsego; Evan Vogel, sr., St. Mary’s Memorial; Austin Wilker, sr., St. Mary’s Memorial; Andrew Bishop, sr., Toledo Central Catholic.

Second team

Gabe Sayer, sr., Bowling Green; Tyler Mannon, soph., Bryan; Jim Aquino, jr., Celina; Corey Steyer, jr., Defiance; Caleb Jones, jr., Elida; Cade Parker, sr., Elida; Dylan Mohr, sr., Lima Bath; Ryan McGuire, jr., Lima Shawnee; Ethan Swallow, jr., Lima Shawnee; Sam LaChapelle, jr., Maumee; Tyler Nayfeck, jr., Maumee; Evan Naas, sr., Napoleon; Michael Dietz, sr., St. Mary’s Memorial; Howie Spencer, jr., St. Mary’s Memorial; Trevor Schaller, sr., Swanton; Mason Orians, jr., Toledo Central Catholic.

Honorable mention

Swanton: Riley Hensley.

Division III

First team

Kaiden Bedsole, sr., Archbold; Josh Kidder, jr., Archbold; Tristan Smucker, sr., Bluffton; Christian Keller, sr., Continental; Jack Ford, sr., Genoa; Brayden Decker, sr., Kalida; Michael Szymanski, sr., Lake; Austin Patrick, sr., Liberty-Benton; Parker Strauss, jr., Liberty Center; Kevin Hileman, jr., Ottawa Hills; Dylan Schreder, jr., Ottawa Hills; Bryce Schroeder, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Evan Boecker, sr., Ottoville; Connor Wyse, sr., Pettisville; Detric Yoder, jr., Pettisville; Cameron Worsham, sr., Temple Christian; Nate Gregory, jr., Van Buren; Nick McCracken, soph., Van Buren.

Second team

Denver Beck, sr., Archbold; Andrew Hogrefe, jr., Archbold; Jordan Sieferd, sr., Bluffton; Cristian Perez, jr., Continental; Devon Lindhurst, sr., Lake; Orry Killiam, jr., Liberty Center; Aiden Searfoss, jr., Miller City; Chad Duling, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Jan Durst, sr., Ottawa Hills; John Kight, soph., Ottawa Hills; Coby Miller, soph., Riverdale; Levi Shenk, sr., Temple Christian; Keenan Marter, sr., Toledo Christian; Thomas Piccirillo, jr., Van Buren; Hunter Stone, soph., Van Buren; Samuel Barbee, jr., Woodmore; Cole Kutchall, sr., Woodmore; Kevin Paul, sr., Woodmore.

Honorable mention

Delta: Logan Albring, Jared Gilders, Anthony Russell.

Pettisville: Dillon King, Landon Roth.

Josh Kidder of Archbold, left, boots a ball upfield in a tournament soccer game this season. He was the player of the year in the Northwest District for Division III, sharing the honors with Kevin Hileman of Ottawa Hills. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/11/web1_Josh-Kidder-14-2017.jpg Josh Kidder of Archbold, left, boots a ball upfield in a tournament soccer game this season. He was the player of the year in the Northwest District for Division III, sharing the honors with Kevin Hileman of Ottawa Hills. File Photo Detric Yoder of Pettisville takes a ball upfield in a game against Maumee early in the regular season. He made first team all-district for the Blackbirds. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/11/web1_Yoder-before-scoring.jpg Detric Yoder of Pettisville takes a ball upfield in a game against Maumee early in the regular season. He made first team all-district for the Blackbirds. File Photo