Wauseon football moves up in Division IV, Region 14

One area team moved up, others moved back, and one remained the same in the fifth edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer rankings that were released Tuesday.

Wauseon (6-2) jumped up three spots in Division IV, Region 14 after their 42-14 romp of Evergreen last Friday. They were seventh last week and have moved up to fourth in the current rankings.

However, it will be tough for the Indians to get many points from here on out as they play Patrick Henry (2-6) and Delta (1-7) the next two weeks, as both teams that have losing records.

Archbold (7-1) stayed at third in Division V, Region 18. The Blue Streaks end the regular season with a pair of home games against Evergreen this Friday and Swanton in week 10.

Swanton (5-3) dropped from fifth down to 11th in Region 18 after falling to Liberty Center. The Bulldogs welcome Delta Friday.

Evergreen (4-4), who was 12th in Division VI, Region 22, is now out of the top 12.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 21.5875, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-1) 17.8, 3. Shelby (8-0) 17.45, 4. Wauseon (6-2) 13.1125, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 12.3718, 6. Sparta Highland (7-1) 12.25, 7. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 11.5375, 8. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.0562, 9. Bellevue (6-2) 10.9375, 10. Van Wert (4-4) 8.95, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (5-3) 8.1375, 12. Kenton (4-4) 8.1125.

Region 18 – 1. Marion Pleasant (7-0) 18.5, 2. Eastwood (8-0) 17.225, 3. Archbold (7-1) 16.725, 4. Otsego (6-2) 14.225, 5. Liberty Center (6-2) 11.975, 6. Milan Edison (6-2) 11.4625, 7. Genoa Area (7-1) 11.0125, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 10.725, 9. Huron (5-3) 10.3, 10. Lake (5-3) 9.8375, 11. Swanton (5-3) 9.675, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 8.6125.

Wauseon’s Connar Penrod brings down Liberty Center running back Caleb Carpenter in their game Sept. 29. The Indians jumped from seventh to fourth in the latest computer rankings for Division IV, Region 14. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/10/web1_Penrod-takes-down-Carpenter-1.jpg Wauseon’s Connar Penrod brings down Liberty Center running back Caleb Carpenter in their game Sept. 29. The Indians jumped from seventh to fourth in the latest computer rankings for Division IV, Region 14. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Archbold stays at third in Division V, Region 18