Indians break open tight game

For nearly three quarters Friday night at Pifer Field, Evergreen and Wauseon were locked in a one possession dogfight..

One minute and two big plays, that’s all it took for the Indians to break open a 14-7 advantage and make it 28-7, as Wauseon went on to beat Evergreen 42-14 to keep their Division IV playoffs hopes intact at 6-2 (3-2 NWOAL).

The Vikings, who were picked last in the NWOAL pre-season poll, are 4-4 and 2-3 in the league, and with wins over Archbold and Bryan can still get into the Division VI postseason tournament.

Evergreen actually had their chances in the first half.

The Vikes ate up seven minutes of the first quarter, driving from their own 28 to the Indians’ 15 with Hunter Van Wert carrying the load.

The speedy junior gobbled up 40 of those yards but the Indians stopped the drive with a pair of coverage sacks of quarterback Jack Etue to push the Vikings out of scoring range.

The Indians finally put together a second quarter drive courtesy of a Hunter Yackee pass to Owen Newlove for 36 yards to set up Yackee’s two-yard TD run with 9:04 left in the half.

After a three-and-out, a 12-yard run from Xavier Torres and one for 18 by Junior Martinez set up Yackee’s one-yard scoring jaunt, making it a two score game.

Wauseon went for a kill shot and missed with an onside kick that Evergreen recovered at their own 46 and the Vikings took less than a minute to find the end zone.

Etue found Jack Krispin for a gain of 23. Van Wert romped for 17 of his 136 yards before Etue found Josh Dowling at the goal line for a 20-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7.

After a Wauseon punt, three first down catches by Dowling and a 12-yard run by Van Wert put the Vikings at the nine with 13 seconds left in the half but the Indians’ coverage again forced a sack that ran the clock out without the VIkings even getting a field goal attempt off.

Both defenses stiffened in the third before that fateful 60 seconds boosted Wauseon into a solid lead.

On a second-and-7 from their own 7, Everett Bueter found a crease on the right side and rumbled 93 yards to paydirt for a 21-7 lead.

Then three plays later on a fourth down punt, Dawson Rupp came in untouched and blocked the kick and when it rolled all the way to the end zone, Rupp fell on it for a 28-7 lead after three quarters of play.

Yackee’s nine yard pass to Bueter and Rupp’s 14-yard scoring run countered Dowling’s second touchdown catch from Etue for the rest of the scoring.

Wauseon now plays Delta Friday night, while the Vikings travel to Archbold.

Wauseon's Connar Penrod with room to run in the open field Friday against Evergreen. The Indians used a big second half run to defeat the Vikings, 42-14. Wauseon seniors Owen Newlove, Cam Sauber, Everett Bueter and Hunter Yackee hold the T.J. Rupp Rivalry Trophy after the game. The trophy is named after former Evergreen Athletic Director and Wauseon alum T.J. Rupp who passed away earlier this year. Evergreen's Josh Dowling dives into the end zone for one of his two touchdowns Friday night against Wauseon. Everett Bueter of Wauseon attempts to leap over Viking tacklers.

